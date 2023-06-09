Burgess Park: Police appeal after woman raped in nature reserve
- Published
The Met has appealed for information after a woman was raped in a south London park.
The victim, in her 20s, was attacked between about 09:30 BST and 10:15 in Burgess Park, Camberwell, on 26 May.
She told police the man had said he had a knife, and had followed her into the Coburgh nature reserve where he assaulted her.
Det Con Timea Fazekas, leading the investigation, called it a "horrific" and "terrifying ordeal".
The victim told detectives the man had approached her while she was sat on a bench and began making sexual comments to her.
As she walked away he pursued her, and then chased her when she ran into the nature reserve.
He has been described as a black man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s and with a scar under his eye on the left side of his face.
The woman said he had "dark eyes, bushy eyebrows... a close cut beard, was of a larger build", and spoke in a deep voice with a London accent.
Det Con Timea Fazekas said it had been "a truly horrific incident for the victim".
"Despite this undoubtedly terrifying ordeal the victim is able to recall significant details about the attacker.
"I ask members of the public to consider this description and speak to us if you think you know who the man could be," she said.
