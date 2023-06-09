Greenwich Council plans to ban ice cream vans from 30 streets
- Published
A London council has revealed plans to ban ice cream vans from selling on over 30 roads across the borough.
The Royal Borough of Greenwich has published a list of streets across its town centres where ice cream sellers would be prohibited from trading.
Council documents show the ban had been proposed due to the "nuisance" caused by trading, as well as the impact on air quality from "engine idling".
A final decision will be made at a cabinet meeting on 14 June.
The list features 20 roads in Woolwich town centre and 13 in Greenwich town centre.
It includes the popular tourist destination King William Walk beside Greenwich Park, where a complaint and two ombudsman inquiries have previously been made due to an ice cream trader selling there.
A planning inspectorate representative also said a queue from an ice cream van in the area would visually "clutter" the views of the surrounding attractions and create a "bottleneck" at the main entrance to the nearby museums.
Council officers have suggested ice cream vendors could still trade in the borough for up to 15 minutes on streets which are not exempt.
They would then have to move to another location and not return to the same street on the same day.
The council told the BBC it was unable to comment on future cabinet decisions.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk