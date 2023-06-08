Croydon tram crash driver cries giving court evidence about arrest
- Published
The driver of a tram which crashed killing seven people, has broken down in tears in court as he described his arrest.
Alfred Dorris is on trial over the derailment on 9 November 2016 in Croydon, south London, which also seriously injured 19 others.
It is alleged he was driving at three times the speed limit when his tram left the tracks on a sharp bend.
Mr Dorris, 49, denies failing to take reasonable care at work.
Giving evidence for the first time in his trial, he told the Old Bailey he was "broken"when he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the tram toppled over with 69 passengers on board.
"I was told that I was being arrested for manslaughter because of multiple fatalities," he told the court.
"I was broken. I could not believe what I was hearing."
Mr Dorris, from Beckenham, south-east London, became distressed in front of victims' families and wiped away tears as he described being put in the back of a police van after the crash.
Later he told the court: "In some ways I held myself responsible for what happened. I could not explain how it happened."
The prosecution alleges Mr Dorris may have had a "micro-sleep" while driving the tram.
Asked by his defence barrister if he had any problems with fatigue, as he started work very early in the morning, Mr Dorris replied: "No, never."
The trial previously heard passengers were "flung around" as if in a washing machine after Mr Dorris attempted the sharp bend near Sandilands tram stop.
After the tram fell on its side, Mr Dorris was heard by passengers to say he must have "blacked out" or "passed out", the jury was told.
The seven passengers who were killed were Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary and Mark Smith.
The trial continues.
