Plan for asylum seeker giant barge in London opposed
- Published
A plan by the government to house asylum seekers in a "cruise ship" style giant barge next to London City Airport has been met with strong opposition.
Royal Docks says the Home Office has contacted it about mooring a barge in a dock next to the airport.
Royal Docks management authority (RodMA), the Mayor of London's office, Newham Council and the airport have all formally expressed strong opposition.
The Home Office declined to comment on the plan.
RodMA confirmed its opposition following a board meeting in which the proposal was voted against. It says it was contacted by the Home Office in May.
'Not an appropriate use'
A spokesperson told the BBC: "London's Royal Docks were approached by the Home Office to look at the feasibility of berthing a cruise ship to house asylum seekers.
"After investigation, it was concluded that this would not be an appropriate use for the Royal Docks."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he opposed the plans "in the strongest possible terms."
He added: "Vulnerable people fleeing appalling circumstances would not have access to the support they need, with their safety, health and wellbeing being put at serious risk.
"Councils and relevant partners need to retain the legal powers and the funding to support asylum seekers humanely and with dignity."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Monday the government had acquired two giant barges to house about 1,000 people seeking refuge in the UK.
The locations of these barges have not yet been confirmed.
A third barge is already set to be moored at Portland, Dorset.
A Home Office spokesman refused to comment directly on the Royal Docks proposal, but said: "The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow and requires us to look at a range of accommodation options which offer better value for the British taxpayer than expensive hotels.
"This is why we continue to source new alternative sites and vessels to accommodate migrants, which are more manageable for communities, as our European neighbours are doing."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk