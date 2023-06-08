Alexander Kareem: £20,000 reward offered in mistaken identity murder
The family of an aspiring computer scientist killed in a suspected case of mistaken identity have pleaded for people to come forward with information.
Alexander Kareem, 20, was shot dead in Shepherds Bush on 8 June 2020.
On the third anniversary of his death, his siblings urged people to speak up.
His siblings Khafi, 33 and Kabir, 29 called for those responsible to hand themselves in or risk living with a "heavy conscience".
Alexander was shot on Askew Road in the early hours as he was travelling to a friend's house on a scooter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is believed the assailants drove past him in a white Range Rover and shot him in a case of mistaken identity.
Nine people arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without further action.
A £20,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killers.
Khafi, who has served as a Met Police officer since 2010 but is not involved in the investigation, said: "I never thought we'd still be here doing appeals three years on.
"You can't kill people and get away with it - what kind of society is that?
"No day goes by where I still don't think about Alex".
Addressing his killers, she added: "You will not get away with this. We cannot rest.
"He's not going to die in vain."
'Allegiances change'
Kabir, who has created a music video on YouTube in tribute to his late brother, said: "From the entire family there's sorrow (and) high levels of frustration.
"It's been so long since it's happened and there's still been no closure in terms of anyone being caught or actually held accountable for Alex's killing.
"That's put a lot of us in quite a dark space, and we want to move forward from the incident.
Det Insp Rebecca Woodsford said: "Three years have now passed but our determination to achieve justice for Alexander and his family is undiminished."Over time people change and allegiances change. Those who know something that could help us may now feel like they want to talk to us, and my officers are ready to listen."If you're reading this and you know anything - anything at all - please come forward.
"It is not too late to do the right thing.
"Nothing will ever heal the pain of losing him, but you can help bring them some small comfort by helping us catch those responsible."
