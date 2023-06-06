Criminal investigation launched over royal escort crash
- Published
A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of an elderly woman who was struck by police escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Helen Holland, 81, was hit by a police motorbike at a junction in Earl's Court, west London, on 10 May.
The police watchdog said the constable riding the vehicle was being investigated for offences including causing death by dangerous driving.
It will then decide whether to refer the case for potential charges.
Ms Holland suffered serious injuries in the crash and died two weeks later having suffered "multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries", according to her son.
In addition to causing death by dangerous driving, the officer is being investigated for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, as well as potential gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
However, it does not necessarily mean that charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said it was crucial a "thorough, independent investigation" was carried out "to establish the full circumstances, which will include the actions and decision making of the officer under investigation".
"At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings," she said.
Buckingham Palace previously said the duchess was "deeply saddened" by Ms Holland's death and had sent her "deepest condolences" to her family.
