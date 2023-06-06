Sgt Matiu Ratana: Man accused of murder has brain damage, trial hears
A man accused of murdering a Metropolitan Police officer has brain damage and will be assisted at his trial, a jury has been told.
Louis De Zoysa, 25, denies murdering Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, by shooting him at a police custody centre in Croydon, south London, on 25 September 2020.
The first day of the trial heard "relevant events" were captured on CCTV and officers' body-worn cameras.
The jury heard Mr De Zoysa was hit in the neck by a bullet.
He will be assisted by an intermediary during his trial and uses a whiteboard because of communication difficulties, the jurors were told.
Making reference to the events being captured on camera, judge Mr Justice Johnson told the jury: "It's likely to be common ground that the defendant had a gun… and that the gun was fired and that two bullets hit Sgt Ratana."
It was also likely to be common ground that Sgt Ratana died from a chest wound as a result of the first of four shots, the judge told the court.
Mr De Zoysa, of Banstead, Surrey, appeared in the dock at Northampton Crown Court in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling.
He confirmed his name and date-of-birth by writing them on a whiteboard.
Prosecutors allege Sgt Ratana was murdered while Mr De Zoysa was handcuffed in a holding cell.
Addressing a jury of seven men and five women after they were sworn in, trial Judge Mr Justice Johnson took them through the issues they were likely to face.
He told them they would have to consider whether Mr De Zoysa pulled the trigger deliberately when the first shot was fired and whether he intended to kill or at least cause really serious harm.
The judge went on: "A further matter which might arise is whether the defendant had diminished responsibility... at the time he shot Sgt Ratana."
Mr De Zoysa has an autistic spectrum condition, the jury heard, which "may have an impact on how he appears or behaves" during the trial.
Urging the jury to judge the case on the evidence and not on any emotional reaction to the events they would have to consider, Mr Justice Johnson said: "The last one [bullet fired] hit the defendant in the neck.
"That resulted in bleeding and a blood clot and the blood clot caused some brain damage. That resulted in physical problems, which mean he now uses a wheelchair."
Mr De Zoysa pleaded not guilty to the charge during a previous hearing at the same court in April.
The trial continues.
