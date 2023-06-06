Hina Bashir: Man admits killing woman found in suitcase
- Published
A man has admitted killing a 21-year-old woman whose body was found dumped inside a suitcase.
Business management student Hina Bashir was found dead in undergrowth in Upminster, east London, after she went missing in July last year.
Muhammad Arslan, of Ilford, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter after jurors were sworn in for his Old Bailey trial.
The 27-year-old had previously denied murder and perverting the course of justice by concealing her body.
Ms Bashir was studying at Coventry University's London campus at the time of her death, having travelled to the UK from Pakistan.
Prosecutor Gareth Patterson KC is expected to open the case against Mr Arslan on Tuesday afternoon with the murder trial expected to last for two weeks.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk