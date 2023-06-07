London Underground: Journeys reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels
- Published
The number of trips made on the London Underground has returned to 90% of pre-pandemic levels, according to data from Transport for London (TfL).
Figures show 91 million Tube journeys were made in April, compared to 101 million for the same month in 2019.
Journeys made on the network have risen by almost 12 million since this time last year.
Travel on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), the London Overground, trams and busses also increased.
There were just 100,000 fewer trips made on the Overground in April compared to the same month in 2019.
DLR journeys were at 92% of their pre-pandemic level in April, while trips made by bus totalled 137 million, an increase of one million in comparison to the same period last year and 12% down on the 2019 level.
The tram network saw just under one-and-a-half million trips in April, recovering to 70% of ridership compared to the same period in 2019.
Elizabeth line journeys actually increased by just under 10 million compared to before lockdown, although the service was then known as TfL Rail and had not fully opened.
The data is gathered from the Oyster and contactless ticketing system.
Journeys made across the TfL network plummeted during lockdown, with just five million made on the Tube in April 2020, the first period of reported statistics after lockdown was announced.
The significant drop in passenger numbers meant TfL had to be repeatedly bailed out by the government in order to keep services running.
While the rise has coincided with an increase in the number of workers returning to the office, more people appear to be using public transport to shop or visit attractions, according to TfL data.
The number of exits at stations described by the TfL as being predominately for tourism or shopping have seen significant increases compared to last year.
For example, Leicester Square station, in the heart of London's West End, saw almost 500,000 more entrances and exits in April 2023 compared to the same month last year.
