Met PC Jonathan Marsh charged with assault during arrest
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assault by beating during the arrest of a man, the police watchdog has said.
PC Jonathan Marsh, 33, allegedly used excessive force in Atlanta Boulevard, Romford, east London, in November.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The man had been arrested for causing criminal damage outside a shop.
