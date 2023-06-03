London Bridge terror attack victims remembered on sixth anniversary
The victims of the London Bridge terror attack have been remembered with songs and prayers on its sixth anniversary.
Eight people were killed and 48 injured on 3 June 2017 when terrorists ploughed into pedestrians in a hired van before launching a deadly knife attack.
The three attackers were shot dead by police who arrived at the scene of the attack within eight minutes.
Amir Eden, who witnessed the attack, said: "It's something that will stay with you forever."
In a statement released to coincide with the anniversary, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he vowed to ensure "no stone is left unturned in building a safer London for everyone".
Mr Eden, who is now chair of Southwark charity Living Bankside, said: "Being 20 metres away and witnessing all of the carnage, it all comes back.
"Just remembering and being here with the families, it's really emotional."
Christine Archibald, 30, and Xavier Thomas, 45, died after being struck by the van on London Bridge.
Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and James McMullan, 32, were stabbed near the Boro Bistro on the South Bank.
Ignacio Echeverria, 39, died as he tried to protect others from being attacked in nearby Borough High Street.
Their attackers, Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were confronted in Stoney Street and shot dead by police marksmen.
Following the installation of a memorial plaque last year, Mr Eden said they plan to redevelop the space by the bank of the Thames next to Southwark Cathedral to make it more green.
They also want to make it a place for "quiet reflection" and "to come and shares experiences and memories together".
In the statement, Mr Khan added: "My thoughts today are with all the victims, families and friends of the appalling terrorist attack at London Bridge six years ago.
"Today we also reflect on the heroic emergency services who ran selflessly towards danger and put their lives on the line for others.
"This was an attack on our freedom and values.
"I'm proud that as Londoners, we continue to stand united against hate in all its forms and will never let those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life succeed."
