Noel Gallagher fined for refusing to name driver
- Published
Musician Noel Gallagher must pay more than £1,000 for failing to tell police who was driving his Range Rover.
The 56-year-old former Oasis star, who cannot drive, was also handed six penalty points.
He refused to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required by magistrates earlier this week.
Gallagher's Range Rover was recorded speeding at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in west London in October.
The guitarist and song-writer's case was dealt with at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Under the Single Justice Procedure, Gallagher was not required to be present.
He was fined £742 and told to pay a £296 victim surcharge plus £100 costs, a court official confirmed.
His manager declined to comment.
One driving lesson
In April, Gallagher told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 he gave up on learning to drive at the height of Oasis' popularity in the 1990s after being mobbed by fans during a lesson.
He said: "I have had one driving lesson, in the 90s, and I was driving round a housing estate in Slough and she (the instructor) said to me, 'if you just indicate and pull over here' then I pulled over.
"She got out the car she said, 'I'll be back in a minute'. She came out with her mum, she drove me to her house. Then the local comprehensive bell went and they all came out.
"This is at the height of Oasis-mania and I was like 'never, never again'."
