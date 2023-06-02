Noel Gallagher fined for refusing to name driver
Musician Noel Gallagher must pay more than £1,000 for failing to tell police who was driving his Range Rover.
The 56-year-old former Oasis star, who cannot drive, was also handed six penalty points.
He refused to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required by magistrates earlier this week.
Gallagher's Range Rover was recorded speeding at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in west London in October.
The guitarist and songwriter's case was dealt with at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Under the Single Justice Procedure, Gallagher was not required to be present.
He was fined £742 and told to pay a £296 victim surcharge plus £100 costs, a court official confirmed.
His manager declined to comment.
One driving lesson
In April, Gallagher told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 he gave up on learning to drive at the height of Oasis' popularity in the 1990s after being mobbed by fans during a lesson.
He said: "I have had one driving lesson, in the 90s, and I was driving round a housing estate in Slough and she (the instructor) said to me, 'if you just indicate and pull over here' then I pulled over.
"She got out the car she said, 'I'll be back in a minute'. She came out with her mum, she drove me to her house. Then the local comprehensive bell went and they all came out.
"This is at the height of Oasis-mania and I was like 'never, never again'."
