Kwami Richards: Police detain burglar who escaped from prison van
- Published
A wanted man who escaped from a prison van outside a south London police station has been detained.
Kwami Richards, 42, fled from outside Brixton police station on Friday.
The convicted burglar had been wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions after serving his sentence.
He had been arrested and was in the process of being transported to prison by a private security company when he escaped, the Met Police said.
In an update, the force said Richards had been located by officers in the Brixton area on Wednesday morning.
It added he had now been arrested and taken into police custody.
