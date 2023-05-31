Man dies as car crashes into Edmonton bus stop
- Published
A man has been killed when he was hit by a car at a bus stop in north London, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after the crash, which happened just before 15:00 BST on Tuesday, on Angel Road, Edmonton.
The Met Police added that the man, believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene and his family has been informed.
The injuries sustained by the two other people at the bus stop were not believed to be life-threatening.
There have been no arrests, and a driver stopped at the scene and was "assisting" officers with inquiries, a police statement said.
The road was closed between Fore Street and Hall Lane shortly after the crash, and two bus routes were diverted from the area.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk