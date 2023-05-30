TikTok star Mizzy bailed over alleged social media order breach
The TikTok star known as Mizzy has been given conditional bail after being charged with breaching a court order.
Mizzy - whose birth name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro - appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the 18-year-old pleaded not guilty at the same court to three breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) relating to the posting of prank videos on social media.
Speaking outside the court, he said any breach of the CBO was not his fault.
Mr O'Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, is accused of posting a video on social media without the consent of the people featured, as well as visiting Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London, on 25 May, which he is not permitted to do under the terms of his CBO.
"I explained to the court that I didn't know the breach was on my terms because they didn't give me the map for the CBO around Westfield and stuff like that, so hopefully that gets bust," he said outside court on Tuesday.
"I need to alternate the conditions on my thing (the CBO)."
His trial date was set for 19 July at Stratford Magistrates' Court.
