Just Stop Oil protest: Two in court over rugby match stoppage
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with disrupting the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham.
Saturday's game had to stop midway through the first half when an orange power was thrown on to the pitch, Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard.
Campaign group Just Stop Oil said it had been behind the protest.
Samuel Johnson, 40, of Reydon, Suffolk, and Patrick Hart, 37, of Brislington, Bristol, are charged with criminal damage and aggravated trespass.
Mr Hart appeared in court wearing an orange T-shirt bearing the slogan Just Stop Oil, while Mr Johnson wore a grey jumper.
They spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses.
Prosecutor Vijay Khutan told the court the pair threw orange cornflour on to the pitch before being subdued by stewards and led off the grass.
Orange powder remained on the field as the match resumed.
Saracens went on to win 35-25.
The main cost of the criminal damage, which has yet to be calculated, was the clean-up of the powder, Mr Khutan said.
Mr Johnson and Mr Hart are due to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 June.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk