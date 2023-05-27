ULEZ: Labour MPs in London call for ULEZ scrappage scheme review
Two London Labour MPs have urged Sadiq Khan to review the £110m scrappage scheme for the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ).
Abena Oppong-Asare and Ellie Reeves said they were concerned many of their constituents would not be covered by the scheme.
They have called for an urgent review of what additional support could be provided for families and businesses.
The mayor's office said the scheme was under constant review.
In a letter to the mayor, Ms Oppong-Asare said: "Many of my constituents in Erith and Thamesmead strongly support the principle of ULEZ and the need for improving London's air quality.
"However, many are also struggling due to the cost of living crisis and are rightfully considering what support might be made available."
Her office added many constituents had "no option but to travel to work or essential appointments by car" as the area has one underground station, no access to the DLR, no trams and no rapid bus services.
Ms Reeves, MP for Lewisham West and Penge, said in her letter she was concerned that some constituents would be unduly prohibited from using their cars.
She added she was aware that data showed "nine out of ten cars seen in outer London are ULEZ compliant" however she was "concerned by some of the one in ten who cannot afford this expansion".
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Labour mayor said the scheme was "kept under constant review to ensure its effectiveness" and that he was looking at what extra support could be provided.
"He also continues to call on the government to support the switch to cleaner vehicles through funding a targeted national scrappage scheme or providing additional funding to London, as it has done for other cities across the country."
The spokesperson added as well as options to receive a scrappage grant, applicants could increase the value of their grant by choosing one or two free annual bus and tram passes (with a lower grant payment), as well as enhanced third party offers like discounts on e-bikes and car clubs.
Sole traders, micro-businesses and charities could also choose a grant to retrofit, rather than scrap, certain vans.
The Department of Transport has been approached for comment.
