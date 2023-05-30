Booking.com guests turning up at family's home in Plumstead
Tourists who booked accommodation on Booking.com have been turning up on the doorstep of a family in south-east London instead.
About 20 unexpected travellers arrived at Karin Arsenius' property in Plumstead with some guests searching for a key safe inside her home.
"We just need it to stop somehow," said Ms Arsenius, who is now considering legal action. "It is very frustrating."
The company has not yet responded to requests to comment.
The 37-year-old told the BBC that in the past month people had turned up from countries including Algeria, Canada, India and the US.
She said it seemed the street's postcode had been used for the bookings on the travel website, and her house was beneath the pin drop.
The place which users have booked is called "studio66" and lists the address as a flat in Greenwich.
Karin made beds in her living room for three women from Argentina after they were unable to arrange suitable accommodation that night.
The students turned up at 20:00 BST on 27 May, and Karin's partner took them to the pub to try and resolve the matter with the online booking site, but by midnight, they had not been successful, something she described as "shocking".
"They had nowhere to go and we tried all the the local hotels but everything was booked out," Karin said.
"There was nothing free so in the end we said 'we're not comfortable with just letting you go out in the night so let's just make up some beds in the living room and you can just stay here'.
"But it shouldn't ever have got that far. It should have been taken care of, even if Booking.com is put out."
Sabrina Salomé Schneider, 31, told the BBC it was a "nightmare" turning up at the family's home.
"The family tried to help us, but we are still waiting for money from Booking.com as we still have to spend money to find new accommodation", Ms Schneider said.
"They're a big corporation. They should be able to afford putting a few people up."
Last year, a woman in north London reported tourists descending on her private home which led to Booking.com removing the listing.
Additional reporting by Nora Fakim
