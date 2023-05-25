Death of man killed by falling tree was accidental - inquest
The death of a man who was crushed by a falling tree in a north London park was accidental, an inquest has found.
Lukasz Costazza, 30, had been drinking with friends at a nature reserve in Waltham Forest in 2015 when a decaying willow tree landed on him.
Mr Costazza suffered crush injuries to his head and neck.
An investigation into whether corporate manslaughter charges should be brought concluded that there was insufficient evidence.
Mr Costazza beat cancer aged 16, and, at the start of the hearing his family paid tribute, calling him "hard-working, hearty and family-oriented".
The inquest heard that on 9 June 2015, Mr Costazza had been sleeping in an "almost foetal position" in Low Hall Wood Nature and Conservation Area when he was hit by the tree.
Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard that he was found by paramedics moving slightly but "very weak".
He died later the same day.
'Extremely poor condition'
A toxicology report revealed Mr Costazza to be four and a half times over the drink-driving limit. No drugs were found in his system.
The inquest heard that the tree was in "extremely poor condition", riddled with fungal and insect infestations.
Coroner Graeme Irvine said the risk posed by the tree would have been "obvious" to anyone with expert knowledge.
Waltham Forest Borough Council paid tree surgeons, Gristwood & Toms, more than £400,000 a year to manage the area, the inquest heard.
David Gristwood, from the Gristwood & Toms, told the hearing he did not believe the council contract covered work in the nature reserve where the tree fell, which the council disputes.
Police and the Health and Safety Executive investigated whether corporate manslaughter charges should be brought against Waltham Forest Borough Council and Gristwood & Toms, but deemed there was insufficient evidence.