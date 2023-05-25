Chelsea Flower Show: Just Stop Oil protesters arrested
Three Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Protesters released orange powder paint in the show gardens at the Royal Hospital Chelsea at about 09:00 BST.
Cdr Karen Findlay of the Met Police's major operations team said the gardens had been "criminally damaged".
A spokesperson for the Royal Horticultural Society said: "The three protesters are all off site now."
They added there had been no disruption to visitors and the show remained open to ticketed guests.
"The RHS' primary concern is for the safety of its visitors, exhibitors and everyone at the show," the spokesperson said.
The three women targeted a garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, for wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin.
A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said the protest was part of their fifth week of action in London.
The environmental protest group is calling for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects.
