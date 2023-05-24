TikToker Mizzy fined for entering home for prank video
A London teenager who entered someone's home without their permission as part of a TikTok prank video has been fined more than £300.
Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, also known as Mizzy, pleaded guilty to breaching a community protection order.
A court heard the incident had been distressing for the victim and her family who were at home at the time.
The judge at Thames Magistrates Court also gave O'Garro a two-year criminal behaviour order.
The order forbids the 18-year-old, of Manor Road, Hackney, from posting any original material on social media without obtaining written consent from the people featured in the content.
It also states he must not trespass into any private property, including schools, and not to attend Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London.
The charge followed an investigation into social media footage posted online that included apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street and in their home.
O'Garro was ordered to pay £365, which included a fine of £200, a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85.
