Met Police officer Farhan Ghadiali jailed for sexually assaulting child
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for 30 months for sexually assaulting a child.
PC Farhan Ghadiali, of Woodford Green, Essex, sexually assaulted the girl while off duty in 2019.
Ghadiali failed to attend a misconduct hearing in west London on 19 May where he was dismissed without notice.
He was convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court in March and previously stood trial in May 2022 but the jury failed to reach a verdict.
Kate Davey, prosecuting, said the girl had been "traumatised at every level", "cries a lot, she's very scared" and has "self-harmed because of this".
She told the sentencing hearing on Wednesday that Ghadiali, who had no previous convictions, "had been drinking heavily that day".
Orla Davy, mitigating, said: "This was absolutely a one-off incident.
"It was a brief incident and it was an incident of touching over the victim's clothing."
Judge Christopher Morgan told Ghadiali: "This was a serious offence against a very young child."
He said that the offence had "caused her profound psychological issues".
The judge said Ghadiali's conviction had brought his police career to an end, adding: "You may find it very difficult to find employment in future."
As well as jailing him, he made Ghadiali subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Ghadiali, who was attached to the Central West Command Unit, had been suspended from duty since December 2020, the Met said.
Ch Supt Louise Puddefoot said at the time: "If the Met is to secure both the confidence and trust of the public we need to better protect our integrity by rooting out those that are not fit to serve, such as this individual who today has been dismissed.
"We are putting more resources into investigating allegations of such misconduct."
