TikTok: Mizzy in court over 'prank' videos
- Published
An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court following widely shared social media footage showing him walking into someone's home without permission.
Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, known on social media as Mizzy, has been charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.
Other videos allegedly show him pestering train passengers and entering a man's car claiming it is his Uber.
Mr O'Garro, from Hackney, will appear in custody before magistrates later.
The charge follows an investigation into social media footage posted online that include apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street and in their home.
Det Ch Supt James Conway said: "Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.
"Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take it's proper course."
