Sarah Everard: Met officers given final warning over kidnap meme
- Published
Two Met officers have been issued with final written warnings after they shared a "kidnap meme" following the murder of Sarah Everard.
Both officers, who were probationary constables, were found to have breached professional standards of behaviour.
The force said one of the individuals has since resigned, but the second remains serving in the force.
The ruling came after the Met referred the case to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The Met previously clarified the graphic did not "contain photographic images, no images of Sarah, nor any other material obtained from or related to the investigation into Sarah's murder".
But the IOPC said the image was "an offensive meme relating to the kidnap of Sarah Everard [which] was circulated via WhatsApp".
It said a report finalised in August 2021 found a case to answer for misconduct for the three Met officers.
In a statement, the Met said after one of the officers shared the graphic it was challenged by colleagues and reported internally.
It added that, following misconduct hearings in April 2022, the officer, who was based in the central east command unit, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.
The second officer, based in the central north command unit, did not challenge the first officer and shared the graphic.
They were found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for challenging and reporting improper behaviour, conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.
A third officer, a police constable based in the central north command unit, received "reflective practice" after forwarding on the image to ask for advice on how to deal with the situation.
'They let everyone down'
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "The graphic was insensitive, inappropriate and deeply hurtful. The thoughtless, unkind actions of the two officers who shared the graphic are incredibly disappointing, and they let everyone down with their behaviour.
"Thankfully colleagues who received the image were disgusted and promptly reported their concerns to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, who made an immediate referral to the IOPC. The IOPC's investigation found the two officers should face a misconduct meeting.
"Officers and staff are regularly reminded of their responsibilities regarding use of social media and are expected to uphold high standards.
"I am clear that any alleged wrongdoing reported to us will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk