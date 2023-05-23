Man admits mowing down woman and her three dogs in Chelsea
A man has admitted ploughing into and killing a woman and her three dogs as they walked along west London's Chelsea embankment.
Olivia Riley, 41, and her three golden retrievers were walking in Cheyne Walk when they were mown down by an Audi TT owned and driven by Laszlo Dancs, 28, in May last year.
At the Old Bailey, Dancs pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Dancs, from Acton, west London, will be sentenced at the same court on 28 July.
Dancs' trial heard Ms Riley died at the scene, and her three dogs died later as a result of their injuries.
The court was told Dancs had lost control of the vehicle while driving at three times the 20mph limit.
He also pleaded guilty to drink driving and drug driving, but denied failing to provide a breath sample.
Ms Riley's family sat in court as Judge Philip Katz banned Dancs from driving with immediate effect.
The court heard Dancs, who worked as a team leader at a "well-known pizza restaurant" in north London, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The judge granted Dancs continued conditional bail but told him the "chances are" he will be sent to prison.