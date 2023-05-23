Teenager arrested in London public nuisance videos inquiry
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and is being held in police custody.
He was arrested on Monday evening, following an investigation of social media.
Inquiries had focused on footage posted of two people entering a house in London.
Other incidents on social media include apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport.
Det Chief Supt James Conway, of the Central East Command Unit that polices Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.
"Some people have referred to these as 'prank' videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.
"A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public."
