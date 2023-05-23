Cancer: Concerns raised over children's care unit plans
- Published
An MP and council leader have written to the health secretary over fears that children's cancer care may be moved away from a south London hospital.
NHS England is considering shutting centres at St George's Hospital and the Royal Marsden Hospital.
Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Wandsworth Council leader Simon Hogg called the plans "deeply concerning".
NHS England said it was "important" to "provide treatment in the best possible way on one site".
It follows an NHS England review of children's cancer care services, which made the decision that all principal treatment centres should have an onsite paediatric intensive care unit to improve safety and minimise the need for treatment having to take place at different locations.
The BBC understands following an NHS England assessment process, a bid from Evelina Children's Hospital in Westminster is the leading option for the new principal treatment centre, ahead of a similar offer by St George's Hospital, in Tooting.
Whichever option is picked, children's cancer care will move from the Royal Marsden in Sutton, although that is not expected to happen until at least 2026. Children's cancer care at St George's would also end if Evelina is the chosen option.
'Significant concerns'
In the letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Dr Allin-Khan and Mr Hogg said moving children's cancer care to Evelina would be more expensive, less efficient in terms of staffing, and could negatively impact patients and their families by making it harder to travel by car for treatment.
Telling him they had "significant concerns", they said Evelina "does not provide neurosurgery or oncology services and would rely on surgeons from St George's travelling to the hospital to conduct these services".
The letter also stated the cost of redeveloping St George's to accommodate the whole facility is "estimated at £30m whereas it would be three times more expensive, at around £90m, to relocate all services to the Evelina".
They argued the plans could also "create a £2m funding shortfall" for St George's, as specialists working across multiple disciplines would still need to remain in Tooting for their other paediatric services despite the loss in hospital funding.
This "will result in the hospital having to make cuts to other vital services for patients", they continued.
Parents of children with cancer have also expressed concerns about added stress caused to patients at an already challenging time.
Rachael Olley, CEO at the Childhood Cancer Parents Alliance, explained: "Every parent would absolutely say that safety is paramount and they would travel anywhere for treatment if their child has a better chance of a cure.
"But... your medical team, your oncology family becomes a very close-knit thing and any changes becomes quite disruptive at a time when your life is disrupted entirely by that treatment."
She added: "Our main concerns would be that travel costs are very expensive, travel times [could be] extended so it can be very disruptive. It makes life very difficult as some children's cancer treatment can take years."
A London spokesperson at NHS England said: "With future, cutting-edge treatments being developed for children with cancer, it's important we move to provide treatment in the best possible way on one site alongside intensive care and other specialised children's services."
They added although the Royal Marsden will no longer provide cancer treatment for under-16s, it will continue to provide cancer care for those aged 16 and above.
A public consultation on the location of the new centre will begin early in the summer.
The Department of Heath has been contacted for a response.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk