Lower Sydenham fire: Man hospitalised after scrapyard blaze
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after a large fire broke out in a scrapyard in south-east London.
Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were deployed to Burnham Way in Lower Sydenham just after 15:00 BST.
At its peak some seven tonnes of scrap metal were alight, which had created an "extremely visible" blaze, London Fire Bridge (LFB) said.
The fire was under control by 17:00 BST and is under investigation.
Station commander Keith Sanders said the brigade had received 30 calls about the flames.
He added local residents had been advised to keep their windows and doors closed "due to the amount of smoke".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.