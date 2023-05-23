Wayne Couzens: Ex-Met PC in flashing case found guilty of gross misconduct
A former Met Police officer who was accused of failing to properly investigate Wayne Couzens has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Samantha Lee was accused of failing to make "the correct investigative inquiries" into two flashing incidents.
Couzens killed Sarah Everard in south-west London soon after exposing himself to staff at a branch of McDonald's.
During the hearing Ms Lee admitted she made some errors in the investigation, but denied gross misconduct.
Ms Lee is no longer a police officer having left last year, but was a PC at the time.
The police disciplinary panel heard Ms Lee carried out a "lamentably poor and rushed investigation".
The McDonald's manager told the hearing he had shown her CCTV of Couzens where his number plate was clearly visible, and showed her receipts which recorded the last four digits of Couzens' card.
She said he had told her the footage had already been deleted, a claim the hearing was told was a lie to cover up her failure.
