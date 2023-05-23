Met police board introduced after force's culture investigated
- Published
A new London Policing Board (LPB) will be introduced to oversee and scrutinise the reform of the Metropolitan Police.
The LPB comes following a recommendation from Baroness Louise Casey's review into the culture and standards of the force.
It will be chaired by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
He said the aim of the board was to increase transparency and accountability of the force to all the diverse communities it serves.
Mr Khan said: "I am looking for board members from across London's diverse communities and representing a range of expertise and lived experience, who can help me oversee and drive the changes Baroness Casey has identified, for the benefit of all Londoners.
"This is an opportunity to make a real and positive difference to how Londoners are policed."
The year-long review by Baroness Casey, commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder and published earlier this year, found that violence against women and girls has not been taken as seriously as other forms of violence.
Baroness Casey told the BBC there were also findings of racism, misogyny and homophobia "across the organisation".
Asked if there could be more officers like killer Wayne Couzens and rapist David Carrick in the force following it being published, she said: "I cannot sufficiently assure you that that is not the case."
In line with the report, the new board will drive forward changes based on a transparent approach to accountability also used by Transport for London (TfL).
Meetings will be held in public and members of the board will provide advice to the mayor in holding the Met to account in delivering reforms.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: "I welcome the establishment of the London Policing Board and the scrutiny it will provide.
"I am sure we will benefit from the valuable insight of a board which is intended to be reflective of diverse voices and experience from across the city."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk