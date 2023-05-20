Police uncover 3D printing 'weapons factory' in London
A man will appear in court later after police uncovered what is thought to be a specialist weapons factory in south London.
National Crime Agency officers believe the factory was being used to convert blank-firing guns into lethal weapons using 3D printed parts.
The 47-year-old suspect will appear before magistrates in Croydon charged with offences under the Firearms Act.
He was arrested in Croydon on Thursday morning.
Following the arrest officers from the NCA's armed operations unit recovered what was believed to be a functioning converted weapon and magazines filled with 9mm ammunition in a car.
Investigators later searched an industrial unit in the Lombard Road area of Merton and found an array of tools and machinery, including parts used in the manufacture of weapons and ammunition.
Also found were blank firers, more than a hundred rounds of live ammunition, about a thousand rounds of blank-firing ammunition and three potentially functioning converted weapons.
Officers also found several 3D printing machines suspected of being used to print component parts for converted weapons.
The seized weapons are being assessed and analysed by forensic experts.
Debbie Palmer-Lawrence, from the NCA, described it as a "significant operation" and said stopping converted weapons from reaching criminals was a priority.
The arrested man, from Colliers Wood, has been charged with possession of a firearm, namely a handgun contrary to Section 5 Firearms Act 1968 and possession of ammunition contrary to Section 1 Firearms Act 1968.
