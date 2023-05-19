Hyde Park: Man admits Speakers' Corner gun attack plot
A man has admitted preparing to murder a Christian preacher at Hyde Park's Speakers' Corner in a terrorist attack.
Edward Little, 21, from Brighton, was carrying £5,000 with which he hoped to purchase a firearm when he was arrested last September.
It was alleged his intended target was Hatun Tash, who regularly argued with other speakers, and her camera crew, as well as any police or soldiers.
He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh jail.
Earlier this year, Little, of Pelham Street, denied preparing to commit acts of terrorism, but changed his plea and admitted the charge on Friday.
He also admitted researching Hyde Park, where he planned to carry out the attack, collecting money to purchase a gun and travelling to buy it.
Little was on his way into London in a taxi for which he had paid £300 when he was stopped and arrested on 23 September 2022.
He had asked the driver if he could stop and pray at a mosque, although the driver had said there was not one on the way.
