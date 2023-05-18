Croydon tram crash driver a special guy, Old Bailey told
- Published
The man who was driving a tram that crashed in Croydon, killing seven people, was a "special guy" who was always professional a court has heard.
Alfred Dorris is on trial at the Old Bailey over the November 2016 crash.
Former fellow driver Keith Crump told the jury how he and Mr Dorris, 49, had exchanged waves moments before Mr Dorris's tram derailed in south London.
Mr Dorris, from Beckenham in south London, denies a charge of failing to take reasonable care at work.
The jury has heard how his tram derailed and overturned on a tight bend on the approach to Sandilands tram stop on the morning of 9 November 2016. The tram was travelling at more than three times the 20km/h (12.5mph) speed limit on that stretch of track.
Mr Crump described to the jury how he had passed Mr Dorris's tram. "We exchanged waves and that was it," he said. "He was always pleasant."
He agreed with Mr Dorris's barrister that the defendant was always smart and professional. Mr Dorris was a "special guy" Mr Crump said.
He added that he had never heard of any concerns about his driving before the crash.
The Old Bailey also heard from passenger Joseph McKoy, who described the immediate aftermath of the crash.
"I used the phone as a torch to see what was going on in the driver's cabin.
"I could not see too much. I could make out the driver was not responsive. I started shouting to get the attention of the driver. I remember kicking the glass."
Mr McKoy said that when Mr Dorris came round, he said: "What happened? I must have blacked out."
The prosecution alleges that Mr Dorris may have lapsed into a "micro-sleep" at the time of the crash or had become "disorientated".
Another passenger, Georgina Reeves, told the court she had been sitting behind the driver before the accident.
After the tram derailed, she said she heard the driver say: "I must have passed out."
Ms Reeves said the driver then asked if anyone was hurt, to which someone else replied: "Look around you."
The seven passengers who were killed were Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary and Mark Smith.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk