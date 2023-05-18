E-scooter bursting into flames in a London home caught on video
Video footage shows the moment an e-scooter burst into flames and exploded while on charge in the kitchen of a north-west London house.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blast at the house in Harlesden, Brent, at the weekend.
The scooter's owner, who was in the house at the time, said he was "grateful to be alive" after the fire.
LFB said this there had been 48 e-bike fires and 12 e-scooter fires in the capital so far this year.
Dell Williams, who owned the scooter, said he purchased it two weeks ago from online marketplace Gumtree, to help him travel around London.
Having tried to tackle the flames with a blanket, he was overcome by fumes and was treated in hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.
"I was shocked, I am shocked now. I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. I cheated death," he said.
The footage, captured by two cameras in the hallway and kitchen of the house shows the e-scooter quickly catching alight while charging.
LFB said fire e-scooter and e-bike fires were becoming "more common" and warned people should check their vehicles meet UK safety standards.
It also said they should not be charged in the home.
