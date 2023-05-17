Vagina Museum raises funds for new premises
The world's first vagina museum, that was forced to close earlier this year, has located a new premises.
But the London-based attraction must raise £85,000 by early June, in order to secure a six-year lease on the new property in the east of the city.
It has so far raised £43,000 - just over £32,000 from the public and £11,500 behind the scenes.
The museum says it is in a "now-or-never" situation and fears permanent closure if the funds are not raised.
'Crunch time'
Florence Schechter, director of the Vagina Museum, said: "This is crunch time.
"We have every faith that we will meet our fundraising goal within this timeframe.
"Things have been touch-and-go for an emerging museum in a pandemic and a cost of living crisis and we have so far risen to every challenge we have faced."
It began in 2017 by hosting pop-up exhibitions before opening in Camden Market in 2019 with the exhibition Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them.
Last year, when it moved to Bethnal Green, it hosted the exhibitions Periods: A Brief History; and From A to V, which looked at gynaecological anatomy and activism.
The museum was asked to suddenly vacate the premises in Bethnal Green earlier this year as it was under a property guardianship scheme.
Since it opened in 2019, the museum has seen over 175,000 visitors.
