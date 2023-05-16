Greggs wins right to late-night Leicester Square trading
Greggs has won the right to sell late-night sausage rolls at its flagship Leicester Square store.
The chain has come to an agreement with Westminster City Council that allows it to sell some baked goods and hot drinks until 02:00 on certain nights.
Greggs had originally planned to serve hot food and drinks there 24 hours a day, but the council blocked the idea over fears of anti-social behaviour.
The deal was reached as a court case was about to start.
It is an agreement that "works for everyone", the council said. Greggs has been contacted for comment.
Westminster City Council, which grants licences across London's entertainment district, had previously refused permission for any trading at the branch between 23:00 and 05:00.
But the fast-food chain did not accept the council's ruling, and a three-day court hearing had been set to commence on Tuesday.
Under the new agreement, Greggs can sell food that is baked elsewhere and reheated, which means its famous sausage rolls will be on the menu.
However, items from its daytime hot food menu, such as chicken bites and potato wedges, will not be on sale to late-night revellers.
Deputy leader of the council Aicha Less said the chain would be able to sell pastries and hot drinks between 23:00 and 00:00 from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 02:00 from Thursday to Saturday.
Ms Less said the licence terms required for there to be CCTV at the premises and for Greggs to employ door supervisors.
"We are pleased to continue to support local businesses and look forward to working with the company going forward," she said.
Ms Less previously voiced fears the store could "become a hot-spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour".
Greggs also faced opposition from the Metropolitan Police over its application to open around the clock. The Leicester Square store's current hours are 06:00 to 23:00.
The settlement comes as the bakery giant revealed its sales have surged by 17% since the start of the year compared with the same period in 2022.
