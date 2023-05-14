London Eurovision fans party in the park for final

Three UK fans with painted faces, wearing a sparkly jacket and Union jack blazer.Stefan Jakubowski/Enable
Meanwhile some fans went all out, injecting sparkly style into the crowds
By Liz Jackson
BBC News

Music fans turned out in droves to get into the patriotic spirit at the official Eurovision London fan zone.

Crowds put on face paint and partied at the event on Saturday in Battersea Park, south-west London, while millions watched the finale around the world.

More than 100 free tickets were given away to Ukrainians living in the borough, giving them a chance to support last year's winners.

Locations in the capital were also lit up in yellow and blue for the night.

Stefan Jakubowski/Enable
Some fans prepared well for the weather, using flags as blankets for the perfect viewing party set-up
Stefan Jakubowski/Enable
Others pulled out the picnic blankets to secure the best viewing spot, spreading out their flags

As part of the event, which was sponsored by the Mayor of London and Greater London Authority, people could enjoy food and drink from nearby stalls and even have their faces painted with their country's colours.

Stefan Jakubowski/Enable
The crowds got on their feet to dance and sing along to songs as the night progressed
Stefan Jakubowski/Enable
People showed up to cheer on contestants by matching their clothes with the costume colours, including these three Finland fans
Stefan Jakubowski/Enable
Excited UK supporters geared up to watch Mae Muller's performance at the end of the grand final

Among the landmarks lit up for the final were Nelson's Column, City Hall, and the London Eye - which featured both the UK and Ukraine's national colours.

Last Minute
Sadiq Khan said he was "proud" of the display, which "sends a message of support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine"

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story