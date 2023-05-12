Woman in coma after Earl's Court royal police escort crash - family
- Published
A woman who was critically injured in a crash with a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh is in a coma in hospital, her family say.
Helen Holland, 82, was hit at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, at 15:20 BST on Wednesday.
Her family said they were "shocked and sickened" at her injuries.
The police watchdog said their investigation was in its early stages and evidence was being gathered.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Ms Holland was in a critical condition in hospital.
Ms Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, had been in London visiting her older sister on Wednesday, her family told the BBC.
Her son and daughter-in-law Martin and Lisa-Marie Holland said they were "shocked and sickened at her extensive injuries".
"She is being well cared for by the NHS who we must thank deeply for their help in keeping her alive," they added.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Thursday the duchess was "grateful for the swift response of emergency services and will keep abreast of developments".
"Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated," they added.
Buckingham Palace previously said the duchess's "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".
The Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified about the crash.
