Ladywell: Four arrested after man stabbed to death in car
- Published
Four people have been arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in his car in south-east London.
The 29-year-old was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a grey BMW in Maylons Road, Ladywell, at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing and remain in custody, the Met Police said.
Det Ch Insp Kate Kieran described it as a "shocking incident" which would have been seen by numerous witnesses.
Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended, but the man died at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Kieran said the stabbing took place on a busy road during the day and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"The victim's family is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one in such a violent way," she said.
The man's family are being supported by specialist police officers, and formal identification is yet to take place.
Det Ch Sup Trevor Lawry said the man's death would send "shock waves" through the community.
"While my officers are supporting the murder investigation team, they are also available to provide support and reassurance through enhanced patrols in the area," he added.
