Suma Begum: Police searching for missing woman find body in river
Detectives in a murder investigation have recovered a body from the River Thames.
Suma Begum, 24, was reported missing from an address in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, on 30 April.
The Met Police confirmed a body had been recovered in Thamesmead following a call from a member of the public shortly after 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Ms Begum's family has been updated, the Met said.
A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, was charged with Ms Begum's murder on 4 May.
