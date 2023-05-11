Brixton Academy: Fans asked to help save venue after concert crush deaths
Music fans are being asked to "step up" to save the Brixton Academy from permanent closure.
Lambeth Council is considering revoking the south London venue's licence after a fatal crush at a gig on 15 December.
Two people died after the crowd surge at the concert by singer Asake and the Academy has been closed ever since.
The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which lobbies for the live music sector, wants people to express support for the venue to stay open.
The Met Police recently urged Lambeth Council to strip the venue of its licence, due to safety concerns.
However, Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA told the BBC that Brixton Academy was "hugely important to the cultural economy of London and the UK and without doubt one of the landmark performance venues in the world."
"This venue has been responsible for shaping and nurturing artists' careers," he added.
Mr Kill said many live music venues had closed in recent years and that losing the "iconic" Brixton Academy would be "devastating".
The NTIA is asking people to write to the Lambeth Council, urging it to keep it open.
The crush happened when large crowds turned up to a concert without tickets.
Mother-of two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from east London, and Gaby Hutchinson, 23, from Gravesend in Kent - a security contractor working at the venue, were fatally injured.
In the days after the crush, concerns were raised about the strength of the doors, staffing levels and the provision of medical cover.
However, the Academy Music Group, which runs the venue, said it had made "detailed proposals that we believe will enable the venue to reopen safely".
Lambeth Council is expected to make a decision on the venue's future later this year.
