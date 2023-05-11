Dagenham: Boy, 15, charged with murder after Jordan Kukabu death
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed near a Tube station in east London.
Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, 18, known as Jordan, died after he was stabbed in the chest by Dagenham Heathway Tube station late on Friday.
Detectives had been called to the scene to reports of men armed with machetes.
The 15-year-old was arrested in Colchester, Essex, early on Tuesday and charged on Wednesday.
He has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police said the family of Mr Kukabu, from Romford, had been informed and was being supported by officers.
A second man, 20, was taken to hospital with a stab injury but his condition is not life-threatening.
The Metropolitan Police said a 20-year-old man and two teenagers, 16 and 17, were arrested in Suffolk on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and a separate offence of violent disorder. They remain in custody.
A 27-year-old man, who was also arrested in Suffolk on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and a separate offence of violent disorder, has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action over this charge, but has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
