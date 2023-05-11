Woman critically injured after Met police escort crash
A woman in her 80s has been critically injured after a crash with a police motorcycle.
The motorcycle, which was on escort duties at the time, was involved in the crash at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, at 15:20 BST on Wednesday,
The woman was taken to hospital after being treated by the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, the Met said.
The woman's family has been informed.
The Directorate of Professional Standards has also been notified about the crash, the force added.
