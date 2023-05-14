Wandsworth Bridge to close to vehicles for 10 weeks for repairs
- Published
London's Wandsworth Bridge is to close to vehicles for 10 weeks for repairs.
The 83-year-old bridge will shut from 24 July to allow for its weight-bearing parts to be replaced to avoid long-term closure, Wandsworth Council said.
The council added that while pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge, "a degree of disruption is unavoidable".
A bus lane and a cycle lane on the crossing will also be shut from Monday ahead of the full closure.
The repairs have been planned to coincide with school summer holidays to minimise traffic levels, the council explained.
"If these critical repairs are not completed, it could result in longer-term closures and other restrictions," it added.
While cyclists will be able to use the bridge during the 10-week closure, the council said they will have to dismount.
Council leader Simon Hogg said: "Unfortunately a repair job on this scale to an important river crossing means some degree of disruption is unavoidable, and we are sorry for the inconvenience it will cause, but we have worked hard to keep this to the absolute minimum.
"We are giving people as much advance warning as we can ahead of July's closure so that they have plenty of time to plan alternative routes or look at using other forms of transport to get across the river."
The closure could increase pressure on Putney Bridge, with Hammersmith Bridge having been closed to motor vehicles since 2019.
Deputy leader of the Conservative council group, Andrew Dinsmore, called the move "phenomenally significant" and said it was "unsurprising" that more vehicles had been using Wandsworth Bridge after Hammersmith's closure.
"That is obviously going to get even worse and I would personally not be surprised if Putney Bridge has issues too," he added
