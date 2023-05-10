Daniel Morgan murder: Met sorry for not disclosing documents at HQ
The Metropolitan Police has apologised for not disclosing documents relating to the murder of a private detective which it says were were found in a locked cabinet at its headquarters.
Daniel Morgan was found with an axe in his head in the car park of a pub in Sydenham, south-east London, in 1987.
The Met was institutionally corrupt in its handling of elements of the case, an independent panel found in 2021.
The latest failure is "unacceptable and deeply regrettable", the Met says.
Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said: "We are working to understand what has taken place and any impact. We apologise to the family of Daniel Morgan and to the panel."
Thirty-seven documents spanning 95 pages that should have been disclosed to the panel led by Baroness O'Loan were found in the locked cabinet at New Scotland Yard in January and an assessment started in February, the Met said.
The force also admitted a further 23 documents across 71 pages should have been shared with the police watchdog, which in a separate March 2022 report found its approach to tackling corruption within its ranks is "fundamentally flawed" .
No-one has been convicted over father-of-two Mr Morgan's death, with the Metropolitan Police previously admitting corruption hampered the original murder investigation and apologising to his family.
His family believes the police corruption, and reluctance to confront it, could explain the murder and the failed investigations into the killing.
Mr Morgan, from Llanfrechfa near Cwmbran in South Wales, died outside the pub in Sydenham on 10 March 1987.
Since his death, there have been five inquiries and an inquest at an estimated cost of more than £40m.
The 2021 report from the independent panel said there were several theories as to why Mr Morgan was killed, among them:
- He was on the verge of revealing links between corrupt police officers and organised criminals
- He had mentioned to friends he had been offered £250,000 by a Sunday newspaper for an expose on how he got his information
- Police officers in south-east London who were allegedly making money by selling information and moonlighting as security guards were concerned he was about to expose them - however, the report claims this motive was never seriously investigated
- Mr Morgan had worked as a bailiff and the day before his murder he served a court summons on a man who had previous convictions for violent offences
