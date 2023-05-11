Met Police officer who left man paralysed not guilty of GBH
A Met Police officer who left a man paralysed from the waist down when he Tasered him as he ran away has been cleared of causing grievous bodily harm.
PC Imran Mahmood, 36, inflicted the injuries on Jordan Walker-Brown in Harringay, north London, during the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.
Mr Walker-Brown, 23, broke his back when he fell backwards over a fence.
The officer had told Southwark Crown Court his actions were lawful.
Giving evidence last week, PC Mahmood described how he was one of a group of nine officers from the Met's territorial support group who were in a police vehicle when they saw Mr Walker-Brown walking down the road.
The defendant told jurors he thought Mr Walker-Brown was wearing a small bag around his waist, and his suspicion was "heightened" because such bags were often used to conceal weapons or drugs and Mr Walker-Brown did not seem to be out for shopping or exercise.
The court heard PC Mahmood and a colleague began following him on foot when Mr Walker-Brown started running away from them, climbing on top of a wheelie bin and scrambling on to an adjacent wall. It was at this point PC Mahmood Tasered him.
The defendant told the jury Mr Walker-Brown had reached for his waistband while running and did not respond when asked to stop.
Mr Walker-Brown was left paralysed from the waist down after falling backwards over a fence, hitting his head on the footpath behind and breaking his back.
PC Mahmood, who did not dispute inflicting serious injury, said he believed Mr Walker-Brown had a knife and was going to attack him, so needed to be "contained".