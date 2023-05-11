Met Police officer who left man paralysed not guilty of GBH
- Published
A Met Police officer who left a man paralysed when he Tasered him as he ran away has been cleared of causing grievous bodily harm.
PC Imran Mahmood, 36, inflicted the injuries on Jordan Walker-Brown in Harringay, north London, during the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.
Mr Walker-Brown, 23, broke his back when he fell backwards over a fence.
The officer said he had feared Mr Walker-Brown had a knife and believed he needed to be "contained".
Mr Walker-Brown was left paralysed from the waist down after hitting his head on a footpath.
PC Mahmood wept in the dock at Southwark Crown Court as the jury's verdict was delivered - after nearly 10 hours of deliberations - as did some others, although some people walked out of the courtroom shaking their heads.
Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mr Walker-Brown said he had known what the verdict would be.
"I feel like he won before he got here, it's rigged, I was fighting against something that is bigger than everything.
"But I'm over it, it's done. Win or lose, it's a losing battle."
When he gave evidence last week, PC Mahmood described how he was one of a group of nine officers from the Met's territorial support group who were in a police vehicle when they saw Mr Walker-Brown walking down the road, on 4 May 2020.
The defendant told jurors he thought Mr Walker-Brown was wearing a small bag around his waist, and his suspicion was "heightened" because such bags were often used to conceal weapons or drugs and Mr Walker-Brown did not seem to be out for shopping or exercise.
The court heard that PC Mahmood and a colleague began following him on foot when Mr Walker-Brown started running away from them, climbing on top of a wheelie bin and scrambling on to an adjacent wall. It was at this point PC Mahmood Tasered him.
The defendant told the jury Mr Walker-Brown had reached for his waistband while running and did not respond when asked to stop.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk