Dagenham stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested after Jordan Kukabu death
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death.
Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, died soon after being was found injured near Dagenham Heathway Tube station, east London, on Friday.
The arrested boy, from Colchester, Essex, was also detained on suspicion of a separate violent disorder offence.
A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail.
Metropolitan Police officers were called at about 23:45 BST on Friday to reports of two groups fighting with machetes. Mr Kukabu, from Romford, died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination held on Sunday gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.
A second man, aged 20, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury.
Det Ch Insp James Shirley, from the specialist crime command, said the investigation was making "significant progress".
He added he believed people with information about the attack had not yet come forward with information, and urged them to do so.
