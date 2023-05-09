Tasered man whose dogs were shot dead charged by police

Street View image of the canal and footpath where the incident took place on Limehouse Cut.Google
Footage on social media showed a man holding two dogs on nearby Limehouse Cut before he was Tasered and the dogs shot

A man whose two dogs were shot dead as he was Tasered by police following an alleged dog attack has been charged with dangerous dog offences.

A woman reported being attacked by a dog in Poplar, east London, on Sunday. She told police her dog had also been attacked.

Louie Turnbull, 46, is charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.

He was also charged with possessing a dog while disqualified to do so.

He was set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The woman suffered a leg injury during the incident, in Commercial Road, which did not require hospital treatment.

Footage on social media showed a man holding two dogs on nearby Limehouse Cut before he was Tasered and the dogs shot.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.